No clear favourites for World Cup, says Argentina's Scaloni ahead of Egypt clash

France were runners-up four years ago, and they needed a penalty to overcome Paraguay in the round of 16, Spain got past Portugal thanks to an added-time goal, while Brazil and Germany are already out.

"I think this World Cup is very tricky for everyone, it seems there is no clear favourite," Scaloni told a packed press conference on Monday.

"There are no national teams that, as we used to see before the World Cup, were clear favourites. The conditions are also very different from what we had seen in prior editions.

"And I understand that most players have played a great deal of matches, and that is a lot of games on the legs. And that is why maybe the level is not the one we are used to seeing.