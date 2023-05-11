Inter eye final after seeing off Milan in first leg

Inter Milan have one foot in the Champions League final after an impressive 2-0 win over AC Milan in Wednesday's pulsating last-four derby.

Inter have the upper hand ahead of Tuesday's second leg of the biggest Milan derby of a generation thanks to strikes in the first 11 minutes from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Inter could have won by a wider margin as Hakan Calhanoglu smashed a shot off the post and Dzeko wasted a great chance early in the second half, but they are still heavy favourites to reach the final of Europe's top club competition for the first time since they last won it 13 years ago.

"Sometimes I don't score goals and that's all anyone talks about, but I also give something else," Dzeko told Prime Video after his third goal since January.