Muktijoddha upset Mohammedan 2-1

Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra upset Mohammedan Sporting Club 2-1 in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football match at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj Thursday, reports UNB.

Burundian forward Sudi Abdullah scored both goals for Muktijoddha in the 26th and 69th minute while Nigerian midfielder Ugochukwu Obi Moneka pulled one back for the Black and Whites in the 89th.

With the day’s victory, Muktijoddha moved to 10th spot in the 12-team league with 15 points from 20 matches. Dhaka Mohammedan remained in the spot with 29 points from 20 matches.