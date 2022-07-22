Muktijoddha upset Mohammedan 2-1

In the day’s other match, former champions Sheikh Russel outplayed Bangladesh Police 4-1 at the Bashundhara Sports Complex in Dhaka.
Nigerian forward Ismahil Akinade scored twice for Sheikh Russel in the 45th and 56th minute, Ghanaian striker Richard Gadze and Ivory Coast player Didier Brossou scored one each in the 49th and 70th minute.
Amiruddin Sharifi scored a consolation goal for Police in the 51st minute.
Despite the win, Sheikh Russel remained in eighth spot with 25 points from 20 matches and Police are in sixth place with 29 points from 20 matches.
In the day’s other match, Rahmatganj crushed bottom-placed Swadhinata 5-1 at the Muktijoddha Smriti Stadium in Rajshahi.
Sunday Chizoba scored a hattrick for Rahmatganj while Ghanaian forward Philip Adijat and local midfielder Sanwar Hossain scored one goal each in the 28th and 86th minute respectively.
Serbian Ivan Maric netted the lone goal for Swadhinata in the 56th minute.
Despite the victory, Rahmatganj remained rooted at ninth spot with 18 points from 20 matches. Bottom-placed Swadhinata have nine points from 20 encounters.
At the end of the 20th round of the 22-round league, Swadhinata (nine points), Uttara Baridhara (14 points) and Muktijoddha (15 points) and Rahmatganj MFS (18 points) are left looking over their shoulders at the relegation trap door.
Earlier, Bashundhara Kings stormed past Saif Sporting 2-0 to secure their third BPL title in a row, winning a fierce encounter at Bir Shrestha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Monday.
The Kings were crowned champions after securing 51 points from 20 matches with 16 wins, three draws and one loss.
Independence Cup and Federation Cup champions Dhaka Abahani will finish second in the league and currently have 44 points from 20 matches.