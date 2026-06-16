Argentina rally around 'competitive animal' Messi ahead of World Cup opener

Lionel Messi may not have faced the media but dominated a chunk of Argentina's press conferences ahead of their World Cup opener, with coach Lionel Scaloni and defender Nicolas Otamendi underlining his importance.

The 38-year-old captain is set to play a record sixth World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, and both coach and teammates made clear his influence remains undiminished as the reigning champions prepare to face Algeria on Tuesday.

"Not only Argentines, we believe everyone wants to see him on the pitch, wants to see him play," Scaloni told reporters on Monday, confirming the forward has recovered from a recent muscle strain and is expected to be in the starting lineup.