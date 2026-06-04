Bangladesh will come with full strength, says India coach ahead of final

India will face Bangladesh in the final of the SAFF Women’s Championship on Saturday after securing a hard-fought victory over Bhutan in the semi-finals.

However, India head coach Crispin Chettri has dismissed any notion of home advantage ahead of the title-deciding clash, arguing that the absence of local support has effectively turn the final into a contest on neutral ground.

Questioning the idea that India would enjoy an advantage by playing on home soil, Chettri pointed to the empty stands at Goa’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.