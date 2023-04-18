On-fire Haaland shows Bayern what they are missing

When Erling Haaland takes the field for Manchester City on Wednesday in Munich, the Norwegian will face the club who tried to sell the farm to buy him but failed.

Bayern's late first-leg capitulation in Manchester means the six-time winners need to overcome a 3-0 deficit to make it through to the semis.

Not only must Bayern do so against Europe's form team, but they need to somehow find the goals that the toothless front-line have lacked in 2023.

Midway through the second half at the Etihad, Bayern, 1-0 down after a Rodri wonder goal, were dominating possession and had carved out several chances, but failed to put any away.

Then, in a six-minute period, the brutally efficient Haaland showed what Bayern were missing up front, setting up a goal and then scoring another to put City on course for the semi-finals.

While Haaland's flurry likely sunk Bayern's Champions League hopes then and there, the seeds for their struggles were planted late last season, when the German champions tried and failed to sign the Norwegian.