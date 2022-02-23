Villarreal hold Juventus after Vlahovic early strike

Dusan Vlahovic lived up to the hype by scoring 32 seconds into his Champions League debut on Tuesday but Juventus have work to do to make the last 16 after being held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal in the first leg.

Vlahovic found the corner with just his second touch of the game at La Ceramica but a sensational start for Juve and the Serb's Champions League career was not enough for victory.

Instead, Villarreal's Dani Parejo steered in a deserved equaliser midway through the second half to leave a compelling contest in the balance ahead the return leg in Turin.

At 22 years and 25 days old, Vlahovic is the second youngest player to score on their Champions League debut for Juventus after Alessandro Del Piero made his mark aged 20.