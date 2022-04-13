Villarreal stun Bayern to reach semi-finals

Villarreal dumped Bayern Munich out of the Champions League on Tuesday, Samuel Chukwueze's 88th-minute strike at the Allianz Arena giving the Spaniards a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their quarter-final tie that took them through 2-1 on aggregate.

Robert Lewandowski had put Bayern ahead on the night to level the tie on aggregate after Villarreal's 1-0 first-leg win, and extra time loomed until Chukwueze struck.

Unai Emery's Villarreal continued their remarkable European run, having also surprised Juventus in the last 16 with a 3-0 win in Turin.

"We suffered against Juventus, we suffered against Bayern, but we are now in the semi-finals," said Villarreal captain Raul Albiol, 36, the man-of-the-match in Munich.