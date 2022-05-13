Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid demolish Levante

Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick as league champions Real Madrid thrashed Levante 6-0 in their La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Thursday.

The defeat also confirmed Levante's relegation from the next season of La Liga.

Bottom club Levante needed to win to keep alive their dwindling chances of survival but against a rampant Real, that hope was quickly snuffed out.

Real, who will face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final later this month, went ahead through Ferland Mendy before goals from Karim Benzema and Rodrygo made it 3-0.