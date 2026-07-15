World Cup semi-final
Oyarzabal penalty puts Spain ahead of France at the break
Spain hold a deserved 1-0 lead over France at half-time in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty following a foul on Lamine Yamal by Lucas Digne.
Spain have been the more enterprising side throughout the opening 45 minutes, moving the ball with speed and precision while creating several promising opportunities. Oyarzabal's emphatic spot-kick separates the two European heavyweights at the interval.
France, meanwhile, have yet to find their rhythm, with their usually electrifying attacking players kept unusually quiet in the first half.
The winners of the match will secure a place in the 2026 World Cup final. Spain beat France in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 on their way to lifting that title, and another compelling second half awaits in Dallas.