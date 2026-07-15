Oyarzabal penalty puts Spain ahead of France at the break

Spain hold a deserved 1-0 lead over France at half-time in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty following a foul on Lamine Yamal by Lucas Digne.

Spain have been the more enterprising side throughout the opening 45 minutes, moving the ball with speed and precision while creating several promising opportunities. Oyarzabal's emphatic spot-kick separates the two European heavyweights at the interval.