Messi, Neymar star as rampant PSG end Japan tour in style

Paris Saint-Germain’s new coach Christophe Galtier said his side conceded “two goals too many” despite Lionel Messi and Neymar combining to deadly effect in a 6-2 thrashing of Gamba Osaka on Monday.

Neymar scored a brace and Messi bagged one in Osaka as a rampant PSG rounded off their pre-season trip to Japan with a third win in as many games.

The French champions will now head to Israel to play Nantes in the French Super Cup in Tel Aviv on July 31.