Argentina lead Netherlands 1-0 at halftime

With the Argentinian fans far outnumbering their Dutch counterparts, the stadium was bouncing from the start, and Messi thrilled his compatriots with some of his trademark penetrating dribbles.

The 35-year-old's rush at the heart of the Dutch defence paid dividends 10 minutes before the break as he slipped a sublime ball through for Molina to clip home from close range.

The winner of Friday's clash will meet Croatia, who beat Brazil on penalties, in the semi-finals next Tuesday