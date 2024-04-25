Liverpool need Arsenal, Man City 'crisis' to win Premier League: Klopp

Jurgen Klopp conceded Liverpool need a collapse from Arsenal and Manchester City to win the Premier League after a shock 2-0 defeat at Everton on Wednesday.

Klopp tasted defeat in front of a crowd in the Merseyside derby for the first time to leave the Reds' title hopes hanging by a thread.

Liverpool trail Arsenal by three points with four matches remaining and are just one point clear of City, who have two games in hand.

"You can read the table. We need a crisis at City and Arsenal and we need to win football games," said Klopp, who is nearing the end of his tenure at Anfield.