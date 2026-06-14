Australia stun Turkey at World Cup after selection gamble pays off

Australia scored a stunning 2-0 upset over Turkey in their World Cup Group D opener on Saturday as coach Tony Popovic’s bold selection gamble paid off.

Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe scored the goals and rookie goalkeeper Patrick Beach produced a string of crucial saves to help secure a famous Australian victory at Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium.

Australia coach Popovic had pulled off a massive shock in his starting line-up, dropping experienced captain and goalkeeper Maty Ryan in favour of Beach, winning only his third cap.