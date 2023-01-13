Messi, Mbappe and Neymar set to join forces for first time since World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Rennes on Sunday is set to be the first time their superstar front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have all played together since the FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe returned to training on Thursday having been given 10 days off after coming back from Qatar and playing in PSG’s first two games following the tournament.

He jetted off to New York for a break and was nowhere to be seen as Messi made his comeback, and scored, in a 2-0 victory for the Ligue 1 leaders against Angers on Wednesday.