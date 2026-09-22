Messi reveals special jersey for final Argentina match

The Argentine legend posted the video on Instagram. It shows Messi placing a pair of boots in the colours of the Argentine flag on a sofa. His No. 10 Argentina jersey hangs on a hanger to the right. Messi removes it and puts a new jersey in its place. The new No. 10 jersey is also Messi’s, but it looks slightly different. The caption reads, “Last match... a jersey to remember for a lifetime. The final battle... a kit to remember forever.”

The key point is that this is Messi’s jersey for his final match with the Argentina national team. As it will be the legend’s final appearance for the national side, the jersey has been specially designed for the occasion.

Neymar, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate and friend, commented on the post with a clapping emoji. Argentine Formula 1 driver Franco Colapinto was among the first to comment, writing, “If only you would never leave. I’ll miss you so much.”