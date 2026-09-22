Messi reveals special jersey for final Argentina match
The countdown began quite some time ago. Now, all that remains is to wait. That wait will end on the night of 6 October, Bangladesh time. Lionel Messi will take the field for the last time in an Argentina jersey. And then?
Football fans are probably not thinking about what comes next just yet. For now, all eyes are on Messi and his final match for Argentina, against Benin. With the match approaching, Messi has released a new video on Instagram. Fans must have been overwhelmed with emotion after watching it.
The Argentine legend posted the video on Instagram. It shows Messi placing a pair of boots in the colours of the Argentine flag on a sofa. His No. 10 Argentina jersey hangs on a hanger to the right. Messi removes it and puts a new jersey in its place. The new No. 10 jersey is also Messi’s, but it looks slightly different. The caption reads, “Last match... a jersey to remember for a lifetime. The final battle... a kit to remember forever.”
The key point is that this is Messi’s jersey for his final match with the Argentina national team. As it will be the legend’s final appearance for the national side, the jersey has been specially designed for the occasion.
Neymar, Messi’s former Barcelona teammate and friend, commented on the post with a clapping emoji. Argentine Formula 1 driver Franco Colapinto was among the first to comment, writing, “If only you would never leave. I’ll miss you so much.”
The Argentina jersey features some distinctive design elements. Light blue is the primary colour, with a white stripe running vertically down the middle. The back of the jersey also features some changes. The players’ names and numbers are rendered in gold, while the “Sun of May” has been depicted in a special style.
The specially designed jersey has been chosen to make the captain’s farewell match memorable. Messi will bid farewell to the Argentina team in a friendly against Benin at Monumental Stadium during the FIFA international break. Before that, Lionel Scaloni’s side will play Bolivia in Córdoba on 30 September and Burkina Faso in Buenos Aires on 3 October.
Last month, 39-year-old Messi announced his retirement from international football on social media. It was then reported that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) wanted to give the legendary player a proper farewell. As part of that plan, Messi will make his final appearance in an Argentina jersey in the national team’s last match of this international break. The AFA made the decision to give the World Cup-winning legend an opportunity to bid farewell in front of a home crowd.
The AFA has announced ticket prices for Messi’s farewell match. Depending on the category, prices range from €52 to €278. According to a report by French website Foot Mercato, ticket sales will begin at 6pm local time today on the association’s official website. Ticket prices vary by category, with tickets available for €104, €185 and €260. Tickets for children are available for just €17.