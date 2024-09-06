Morsalin secures victory for Bangladesh against Bhutan

Forward Sheikh Morsalin scored a lone goal as Bangladesh beat hosts Bhutan by 1-0 goal in the first FIFA Int'l Friendly match held at Changlimithang Football Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Thursday.

Bangladesh had to wait a little time to take the lead in the proceeding.

Forward Morsalin sent the ball to the net with a push when the ball came to his way after Bhutan custodian failed to grip the ball following cross taken by Rakib Hossain from the right wing.

Bhutan got a chance to restore the parity in the 19th minute when defender Yeshey's header from inside the Box narrowly went out of play beside the left side bar.

After the resumption, Bhutan were desperate to fight back in the match. They came close to score in the 75th minute but onrushing substitute midfielder Pradhan failed to connect the ball from the close range.