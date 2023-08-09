World Cup: Benzina’s hijab a symbol for inclusivity

She stood tall. She stood for her country and her culture. And up against a nation that excludes women footballers who wear Islamic hijab headscarves, Nouhaila Benzina stood for her religion.

Adorned in her Moroccan red headscarf, Benzina may have been outclassed along with her teammates in a 4-0 loss against France. But the symbolism of her attire could have a greater impact than any on-field result.

The 25-year-old is the first woman to ever adorn a hijab at a World Cup. Morocco are the first Arab nation to compete at a World Cup. And they faced up to their historical colonizer, France, to represent their people in the best possible way.

“It's massive, it's going to inspire so many girls in the world, not only in Morocco, to show them that they can be and do whatever they want,” Rosella Ayane told DW.