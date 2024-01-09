Franz Beckenbauer: German football icon who revolutionised the game

Franz Beckenbauer, one of football's iconic figures and a rare World Cup winner as both player and coach, revolutionised the way the game is played.

Born in Munich in 1945, he helped establish Bayern as Germany's strongest club. At international level, he played a key role in Germany becoming a footballing powerhouse.

Known in Germany as "the Kaiser", Beckenbauer played a central role in some of the country's greatest sporting achievements.

Beckenbauer, a commanding figure on and off the pitch, was named European footballer of the year in both 1972 and 1976.