The world wants Messi to win the World Cup, France want to play spoilsport

Is Lionel Messi’s hamstring injury serious? There are murmurs about it with just two days to go before the final, and they grew louder after Messi’s absence from training on Thursday evening.

Only the first 15 minutes of Argentina’s team training at the Qatar University ground was open for the media. Did Messi join training after the reporters left the venue? Some are saying he visited the ground once, while the others are saying that Messi didn’t step foot on the field that day and instead spent some time in the gym.

There is no way to tell whether or not he trained with the team the following day. That day, Argentina’s training happened behind closed doors.