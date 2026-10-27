Kane says Ballon d'Or win 'feels like a dream' as tributes pour in

Harry Kane said Tuesday that his Ballon d''Or triumph "feels like a dream" as tributes poured in for the first English winner of the award in a generation.

The England and Bayern Munich forward fended off competition from Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe to be named the world's best men's footballer at the London Palladium theatre late on Monday.

Wembley was lit up to recognise Kane's achievement, with England's X account carrying the message: "The home of the world's best footballer."

The former Tottenham forward is the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

The 33-year-old struck a remarkable 73 goals in 65 games for club and country last season, propelling the German giants to a league and cup double.