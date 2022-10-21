Aston Villa sack coach Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard’s reign as Aston Villa manager ended on Thursday as he was sacked shortly after his team slumped to a demoralising 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.

The writing was on the wall for Gerrard after a dismal display that left his side in 17th place after 11 games and only out of the relegation zone on goals scored.

“We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future,” Aston Villa said in a statement on their website.