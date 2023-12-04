Bangladesh women’s raze Singapore 8-0

Bangladesh women clinched a huge 8-0 win against Singapore in their second friendly match of the two-match series at Bir Shrestha Shahid Mostafa Kamal Stadium, Dhaka on Monday.
The hosts won 3-0 in the first match.
After losing the first match, Singapore, who are 12 spots ahead in the FIFA ranking, were determined to have a good show and brought their Borussia Dortmund striker Danelle Tan in the eleven but Bangladesh were even more clinical and ruthless in the match.
Rituparna Chakma and Tahura Khatun scored a brace while Sabina Khatun, Sanjida Akter, Sumaiya Matsushima and Shamsunnahar Jnr. scored one goal each.
The unchanged Bangladesh side started attacking from the very first minute and created waves of attacks.
Bangladesh could get a goal in the third minute when Monika Chakma dribbled past two defenders to provide a long pass but Sabina, who was in space at the box, squandered the opportunity by shooting straight to the goalkeeper.
Sabina wasted another chance eight minutes later while Singapore made a rare counterattack in the 14th minute but goalkeeper Rupna Chakma saved the hosts.
Bangladesh broke the deadlock in the 16th minute. Sabina’s free-kick was volleyed by Afida and Tahura slotted the ball home off Mashura’s head.
Bangladesh got another one just two minutes later. Singapore failed to clear Sabina’s corner and Rituporna placed the ball from goal-line melee.
The hosts scored for the third time in the 24th minute when a Rituparna shot was fisted by the goalie to Tahura who made no mistake. Bangladesh failed to add any goal before the break despite maintaining complete dominance.
The charges of Saiful Bari however, looked even sharper in the second half.
Tahura made a placing shot straight to the goalkeeper but Sanjida was there to take the chance in the 57th minute. Rituparna scored another one four minutes later when she dribbled past a midfielder and took a powerful left-footer.
Sabina scored the sixth goal for the hosts in the 75th minute off a Shamsunnahar pass.
Substitute Sumaiya scored a brilliant goal from a side volley three minutes away from the stipulated time and Shamsunnahar finished the goal rout in the extra time.