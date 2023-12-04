Bangladesh women’s raze Singapore 8-0

Bangladesh women clinched a huge 8-0 win against Singapore in their second friendly match of the two-match series at Bir Shrestha Shahid Mostafa Kamal Stadium, Dhaka on Monday.

The hosts won 3-0 in the first match.

After losing the first match, Singapore, who are 12 spots ahead in the FIFA ranking, were determined to have a good show and brought their Borussia Dortmund striker Danelle Tan in the eleven but Bangladesh were even more clinical and ruthless in the match.