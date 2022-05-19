Winning start for Bashundhara Kings in AFC Cup

Bashundhara could have taken the lead early in the 11th minute if their Brazilian forward Robson’s shot from the vantage position would not returned to play after hitting the goal post. Ibrahim also had a clear chance as the ball, after hitting the post fell in his way. But he too squandered the chance by putting the ball away from the post.
Maziya Sports and Recreation Club however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match, but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding.
Bashundhara Kings which is placed in group D of the AFC Cup with Maziya S&RC of the Maldives, ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerela FC of India will play their second group D match against local heavy weight ATK Mohun Bagan on 21 May before playing their last group match against Gokulam Kerela FC scheduled to be held on 24 May.
Maziya Sports and Recreation Club will play their second group match against Gokulam Kerala scheduled to be held on 21 May at the same venue.