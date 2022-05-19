Winning start for Bashundhara Kings in AFC Cup

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions Bashundhara Kings got off to a winning start in the AFC Cup as they beat the Maldives’ Maziya Sports and Recreation Club by 1-0 goal in their opening Group D match held on Wednesday evening at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, reports BSS.

In the day’s match, Gambian forward Nuha Marong Krubally scored the all-important goal for Bashundhara and they maintained the lead till the final whistle.

Nuha Marong Krubally gave Kings a deserving lead in the 33rd minute when he sent the ball home with a perfect header from close range.