Winning start for Bashundhara Kings in AFC Cup

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bashundhara Kings’ striker Nuha Marong Krubally celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during an AFC Asia Cup match against Maziya Sports and Recreation Club at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on 18 May, 2022Collected

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions Bashundhara Kings got off to a winning start in the AFC Cup as they beat the Maldives’ Maziya Sports and Recreation Club by 1-0 goal in their opening Group D match held on Wednesday evening at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, reports BSS.

In the day’s match, Gambian forward Nuha Marong Krubally scored the all-important goal for Bashundhara and they maintained the lead till the final whistle.

Nuha Marong Krubally gave Kings a deserving lead in the 33rd minute when he sent the ball home with a perfect header from close range.

Bashundhara could have taken the lead early in the 11th minute if their Brazilian forward Robson’s shot from the vantage position would not returned to play after hitting the goal post. Ibrahim also had a clear chance as the ball, after hitting the post fell in his way. But he too squandered the chance by putting the ball away from the post.

Maziya Sports and Recreation Club however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match, but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding.

Bashundhara Kings which is placed in group D of the AFC Cup with Maziya S&RC of the Maldives, ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerela FC of India will play their second group D match against local heavy weight ATK Mohun Bagan on 21 May before playing their last group match against Gokulam Kerela FC scheduled to be held on 24 May.

Maziya Sports and Recreation Club will play their second group match against Gokulam Kerala scheduled to be held on 21 May at the same venue.

