Winning start for Sheikh Jamal against Uttar Baridhara

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club made a winning start when they beat Uttar Baridhara Club by 2-1 goals in one of the inaugural matches of Bangladesh Premier League Football that has begun from Thursday at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

In the day’s match, Gambian forward Sulayman Sillah and Nigerian forward Matthew Chinedu scored one goal each for Sheikh Jamal who led the first half by 2-0 goals. Uzbekistan midfielder Evgeniy Kochnev scored a lone goal for Baridhara Club.