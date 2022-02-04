Football

Winning start for Sheikh Jamal against Uttar Baridhara

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club made a winning start when they beat Uttar Baridhara Club by 2-1 goals in one of the inaugural matches of Bangladesh Premier League Football that has begun from Thursday at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

In the day’s match, Gambian forward Sulayman Sillah and Nigerian forward Matthew Chinedu scored one goal each for Sheikh Jamal who led the first half by 2-0 goals. Uzbekistan midfielder Evgeniy Kochnev scored a lone goal for Baridhara Club.

Sheikh Jamal DC launched attack and got the reap early when Sulayman Sillah scored the first goal for in the 11th minute.

Matthew Chinedu doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Sheikh Jamal in the 45+2nd minute of the match.

After the lemon break, Evgeniy Kochnev pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Baridhara in the 68thminute of the match.

Baridhara tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match and but they failed to convert any lack of proper finishing in the remaining proceeding.

Uttar Baridhara will play their next match against Bashundhara Kings on Monday (Feb 7) at the same venue while Sheikh Jamal DC meet Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra on Tuesday (Feb 8) at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur.

Friday’s matches: Abahani Limited, Dhaka, vs Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad KC at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur and Saif Sporting Club vs Bangladesh Police Football Club at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. Both the matches kick off at 3:00pm.

