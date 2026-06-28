Messi breaks another World Cup record as Argentina cruise into last 32

Lionel Messi came off the bench to score his sixth goal of the tournament as Argentina warmed up for their World Cup knockout tie with Cape Verde by beating Jordan 3-1 on Saturday.

The ageless Messi tops the scoring charts in North America as the tournament heads into the last 32.

Cape Verde's players will have been watching closely with the debutants ranked 67 facing the champions on 3 July in Miami.

With qualification already in the bag, Messi started on the bench but came on after an hour in Texas to huge cheers to get his side's third with a free-kick.

Argentina finished emphatically top of Group J with maximum points after also beating Algeria 3-0 and defeating Austria 2-0, all the goals coming from Messi.

The holders and their 39-year-old talisman look formidable, albeit in one of the weaker groups.