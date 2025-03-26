Argentina rout Brazil to cap party

Argentina celebrated their 2026 World Cup qualification with a dazzling 4-1 thrashing of arch-rivals Brazil in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Giuliano Simeone sealed an emphatic win for the world champions, who had been assured of their World Cup berth after Bolivia’s 0-0 draw with Uruguay earlier Tuesday.

That goalless stalemate ensured a festive atmosphere at the Estadio Monumental before a ball had been kicked and Argentina kept the party going with a blistering performance.

Atletico Madrid forward Alvarez opened the scoring after just six minutes, latching onto Thiago Almada’s through ball and dinking a close-range finish past Brazil goalkeeper Bento.