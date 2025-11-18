AFC Asian Cup qualifying round: Bangladesh to face India tonight

Bangladesh will face India in their much-anticipated AFC Asian Cup qualifying match scheduled to be held at the National Stadium today, Tuesday.

The match will kick off at 8:00 pm and will be telecast live on T-Sports.

Although both teams are already out of contention for a knockout spot, Tuesday's clash will decide their final group standings.

Bangladesh and India have secured two points each, with Bangladesh ranked third and India fourth. Both sides are still searching for their first win in this stage.

As part of their preparation, Bangladesh played out a fighting 2-2 draw against Nepal in their most recent match, showing notable improvement in defensive structure and discipline compared to their earlier 3-4 loss to Hong Kong.