Neymar confirms Brazil retirement: Report
Neymar has officially announced his retirement from international football after Brazil's disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, Goal.com reports on Wednesday.
"My time with the national team is over," Neymar explicitly stated when questioned about his future following Santos' 4-2 victory over Universidad Central.
"I made history, I was very happy, I gave my blood, my life, I always fought for the yellow jersey, but now I don't want to anymore," Goal.com quoted Neymar as saying.
The 34-year-old said, "It’s sad and annoying, but it’s not my fault. These stories reach a lot of people. I spoke after the match, demanded better, and said we couldn't afford to be so slack. You can't go giving away a draw like that, with all due respect to Chapecoense. That's all I said. I said we’d get our rematch against them next year, if you know what I mean. As captain, I’ve got every right to say that. Lucas Veríssimo and Gabigol spoke up too."
At 34, Neymar sees his Santos contract expire at the end of 2026. His next move will be decided after that.
He bows out as the Seleção's all-time top scorer, with 80 goals in 130 caps and four World Cups behind him, according to Goal.com.