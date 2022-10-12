PSG held by Benfica amid reports Mbappe wants to leave

Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot but Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 draw by Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday in a game overshadowed by reports claiming the France star is so unhappy at the club he wants to leave in January.

PSG would have qualified for the last 16 from Group H with two games to spare by beating the Portuguese giants at the Parc des Princes.

They took the lead when Mbappe slotted in a penalty five minutes before half-time, only for Joao Mario to level from the spot for Benfica just after the hour mark.

The sides are level on eight points at the top of the group, five ahead of Juventus and Israel's Maccabi Haifa, who claimed a stunning 2-0 win over the Italians earlier on Tuesday.