Mancini says Saudi Arabia 'nothing to do' with Italy exit

Roberto Mancini insists that a potential move to the Saudi Arabia national team is not the reason for his sudden and highly criticised decision to quit Italy.

Mancini resigned on Sunday with less than a month until European champions Italy recommence their bid to qualify for Euro 2024 and has reportedly been offered 25 million euros to coach the Gulf nation.

But in interviews with four Italian newspapers all published on Tuesday he says he has made no decision about his future.

"I'm a football manager and when I receive an offer that I like I will accept it. But that's not why I quit the national team," said Mancini to Corriere Dello Sport.