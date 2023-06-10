Inter Milan’s Martinez dreaming of World Cup and Champions League double

Lautaro Martinez said Friday that he is hoping to make it a perfect season by winning the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan six months after World Cup glory with Argentina.

The 25-year-old will pair up with either Edin Dzeko or Romelu Lukaku in attack as his team face Manchester City in Istanbul as big underdogs.

Martinez, who was also recently married, is in hot form coming into Saturday’s final, with 11 goals in his last 13 matches helping Inter secure a top four spot in Serie A, win the Italian Cup and reach the biggest game in club football.

And the man they call ‘The Bull’ is keen to celebrate another major win in what has been a hugely positive campaign, with 28 goals in all competitions and three trophies to his name.