Kounde proud to join ‘ambitious’ Barcelona

“When I saw that it was possible, I chose Barca because I knew very clearly where I wanted to go.

“It wasn’t a big decision, because I wanted to come here.”

Kounde joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019 and said his “knowledge of La Liga will make it easier to adapt”.

“The most important thing will be to adapt to the Barca style,” he added.

Kounde said he had been talking to Barcelona coach Xavi for several weeks.