Argentina’s Round of 32 venue, match time confirmed

Argentina had already booked their place in the Round of 32 by defeating Austria. The only remaining question was securing the group-topping position.

Eventually, that was confirmed after Jordan lost to Algeria in the other Group “J” match, ensuring Argentina finished as group champions.

With Argentina topping the group, attention has turned to their opponent in the knockout stage.

According to the tournament draw, the Group “J” winners will face the runners-up of Group “H” in the Round of 32. At present, that position is occupied by Uruguay, though it is not yet final.