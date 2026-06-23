Argentina’s Round of 32 venue, match time confirmed
Argentina had already booked their place in the Round of 32 by defeating Austria. The only remaining question was securing the group-topping position.
Eventually, that was confirmed after Jordan lost to Algeria in the other Group “J” match, ensuring Argentina finished as group champions.
With Argentina topping the group, attention has turned to their opponent in the knockout stage.
According to the tournament draw, the Group “J” winners will face the runners-up of Group “H” in the Round of 32. At present, that position is occupied by Uruguay, though it is not yet final.
Venue and schedule
The Round of 32 match will take place on 4 July in Miami at 4:00 am Bangladesh time at Hard Rock Stadium, temporarily known as Miami Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is the home ground of Inter Miami, where Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul currently play at club level.
Possible opponent
However, Uruguay’s qualification as runners-up is still uncertain. In the final round of Group “H”, Spain will face Uruguay, while Cape Verde will meet Saudi Arabia. The results of these two matches will decide Argentina’s opponent.
Possible scenarios
Spain becomes opponent if:
Uruguay defeat Spain and Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia ends in a draw
Uruguay defeat Spain and Saudi Arabia defeat Cape Verde
Cape Verde becomes opponent if:
Spain defeat Uruguay and Cape Verde defeat Saudi Arabia
Spain defeat Uruguay and Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia ends in a draw
Saudi Arabia becomes opponent if:
Spain defeat Uruguay and Saudi Arabia defeat Cape Verde
Spain vs Uruguay ends in a draw and Saudi Arabia defeat Cape Verde