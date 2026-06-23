Football

Argentina’s Round of 32 venue, match time confirmed

Sports Desk
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group J - Argentina v Austria - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 22, 2026 Argentina's Lautaro Martinez, Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Gonzalo Montiel, Valentin Barco, Lionel Messi, Cristian Romero, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Otamendi, Thiago Almada, Juan Musso and Nicolas Tagliafico celebrate after the matchReuters

Argentina had already booked their place in the Round of 32 by defeating Austria. The only remaining question was securing the group-topping position.

Eventually, that was confirmed after Jordan lost to Algeria in the other Group “J” match, ensuring Argentina finished as group champions.

With Argentina topping the group, attention has turned to their opponent in the knockout stage.

According to the tournament draw, the Group “J” winners will face the runners-up of Group “H” in the Round of 32. At present, that position is occupied by Uruguay, though it is not yet final.

Venue and schedule

The Round of 32 match will take place on 4 July in Miami at 4:00 am Bangladesh time at Hard Rock Stadium, temporarily known as Miami Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is the home ground of Inter Miami, where Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul currently play at club level.

Possible opponent

However, Uruguay’s qualification as runners-up is still uncertain. In the final round of Group “H”, Spain will face Uruguay, while Cape Verde will meet Saudi Arabia. The results of these two matches will decide Argentina’s opponent.

Possible scenarios

Spain becomes opponent if:

Uruguay defeat Spain and Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia ends in a draw

Uruguay defeat Spain and Saudi Arabia defeat Cape Verde

Cape Verde becomes opponent if:

Spain defeat Uruguay and Cape Verde defeat Saudi Arabia

Spain defeat Uruguay and Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia ends in a draw

Saudi Arabia becomes opponent if:

Spain defeat Uruguay and Saudi Arabia defeat Cape Verde

Spain vs Uruguay ends in a draw and Saudi Arabia defeat Cape Verde

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