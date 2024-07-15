Crowd chaos as fans kept waiting outside Copa America final

Chaotic scenes erupted at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday as thousands of fans were kept waiting outside the venue ahead of the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia.

Tournament organisers halted entry into the ground and delayed kick-off of the South American football showpiece by 30 minutes after throngs of fans were kept waiting at entry gates.

A statement by Copa America organisers on X, formerly Twitter, appeared to suggest the chaos had been caused by unticketed fans attempting to gain entry.

"Please be advised that people who do not have tickets will not be able to enter the stadium," the statement said.

"Only those who have purchased tickets will be able to enter once access is reopened.

"The match will be postponed for 30 minutes, starting at 8.30pm local time (0030 GMT)."