Messi scores as Argentina win in Angola

Football icon Lionel Messi created the first goal and scored the second as world champions Argentina beat Angola 2-0 in an international friendly in Luanda on Friday.

Miami-based Messi set up Lautaro Martinez to put the Albiceleste ahead on 44 minutes. The roles were reversed after 82 minutes with Martinez the creator and Messi the scorer.

Martinez beat 39-year-old goalkeeper Hugo Marques at his near post and Messi struck with a shot into the far corner of the net. Both scorers were substituted late in the second half.