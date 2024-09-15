Businessman Tarafder Ruhul Amin to contest for BFF president post
Sports organiser cum businessman Tarafder Md Ruhul Amin will contest in the hot seat of president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) in the upcoming election slated for 26 October next.
The decision came a day after present president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin announced that he will not compete in the upcoming BFF election 2024 after serving the federation for uninterrupted period of 16 years.
The name of Tarafder Ruhul Amin as president candidate was formally proposed by former top official of Bangladesh Athletics Federation Ali Imam Tapon at a press conference at a local hotel on Sunday.
Accepting the proposal to compete for BFF presidency, Amin said he wants to revive the country's flagging footballing scene.
Former national footballer cum coach Shafiqul Islam Manik, star footballer Syed Rumman bin Wali Sabbir among others were on the stage.
Former national goalkeeper cum sports secretary of BNP Aminul Haque and BNP leader Khairul Kabir Khokon were also present at the press conference arranged under the banner of "declaration of president candidate in Bangladesh Football Federation elections with consensus."
Another BNP leader Tabitha Awal, a former vice-president of BFF, is likely to be another strong president candidate of Bangladesh Football Federation.
Ruhul Amin is managing director of Saif Powertec Limited and former president of Bangladesh District and Divisional Football Association.