Businessman Tarafder Ruhul Amin to contest for BFF president post

Sports organiser cum businessman Tarafder Md Ruhul Amin will contest in the hot seat of president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) in the upcoming election slated for 26 October next.

The decision came a day after present president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin announced that he will not compete in the upcoming BFF election 2024 after serving the federation for uninterrupted period of 16 years.

The name of Tarafder Ruhul Amin as president candidate was formally proposed by former top official of Bangladesh Athletics Federation Ali Imam Tapon at a press conference at a local hotel on Sunday.