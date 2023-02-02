Barca earn tense win at Betis to extend lead

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski's strikes helped Barcelona move eight points clear at the top of La Liga with a 2-1 win at Real Betis on Wednesday.

The Catalans put pressure on second-placed Real Madrid, who host Valencia on Thursday, by scraping a narrow win from an intense clash at the Benito Villamarin.

With French winger Ousmane Dembele out injured for the next few weeks, Raphinha grabbed his chance to prove himself.

Dembele's superb form had limited the Brazilian's minutes since his move from Leeds United last summer.