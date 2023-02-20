Klopp hopes Liverpool ready as they bid for revenge against Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool have turned the corner just in time for Real Madrid’s visit to Anfield to play the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash – a repeat of last season’s final.

Madrid were crowned European champions for the 14th time in Paris after a 1-0 win in a match overshadowed by organisational failings on the part of UEFA and the French authorities that put fans’ safety at risk.

Liverpool, who narrowly missed out on an unprecedented quadruple last season, have suffered a hangover during the current campaign, out of both domestic cups and 19 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.