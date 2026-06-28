Football

Egypt sweat on Salah fitness after hamstring strain

Reuters
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G - Egypt v Iran - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Egypt's Mohamed Salah arrives at the stadium before the matchReuters

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah is suffering from a hamstring issue but the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) gave no indication on Saturday whether he would be fit for his country's World Cup last-32 clash with Australia on Friday.

Salah was substituted during Egypt's 1-1 draw with Iran on Friday after complaining of pain, and scans later confirmed a hamstring strain, team doctor Mohamed Abou El Ela said in a statement released by the EFA.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G - Egypt v Iran - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Egypt's Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match
Reuters

The 34-year-old has begun a treatment programme, the statement added. Salah scored one goal and provided two assists in Egypt's three group-stage matches as they reached the knockout stage for the first time.

Regular left back Ahmed Fatouh has suffered a hamstring tear and is unlikely to recover in time to face Australia, according to the EFA.

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