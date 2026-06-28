Egypt sweat on Salah fitness after hamstring strain

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah is suffering from a hamstring issue but the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) gave no indication on Saturday whether he would be fit for his country's World Cup last-32 clash with Australia on Friday.

Salah was substituted during Egypt's 1-1 draw with Iran on Friday after complaining of pain, and scans later confirmed a hamstring strain, team doctor Mohamed Abou El Ela said in a statement released by the EFA.