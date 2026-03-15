Spain, Argentina 'Finalissima' clash cancelled: UEFA

The 'Finalissima' clash between Euro 2024 winners Spain and world champions Argentina set to take place on March 27 in Qatar has been cancelled, UEFA said on Sunday.

The European football governing body said in a statement that it was "not possible to reach agreement with Argentina" over an alternative date and location, required because of the Middle East war affecting the region.

"It is a source of great disappointment to UEFA and the organisers that circumstances and timing have denied the teams of the chance to compete for this prestigious prize in Qatar," said UEFA in a statement.

The Finalissima pits the latest Copa America winners against the European championship winners, with Argentina winning the inaugural edition by beating Italy in 2022 at Wembley in London.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup with his country in Qatar later that year.