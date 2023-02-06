Kane becomes Spurs’ record scorer as Man City suffer title blow

Kane’s landmark moment also made him only the third player to score 200 Premier League goals after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

“It is hard to put into words. It is just a magical moment. I was so desperate to do it with a win as well,” Kane said.

“To do it in front of the home fans was a moment I will never forget.”

It has been an unforgettable period for Kane, who drew level with Rooney as England’s joint record scorer on 53 goals when he netted against France at the World Cup in December.

Passing Greaves had become increasingly inevitable for the prolific Kane, although ironically City could have ended his record chase if they had been successful in their attempt to sign him in 2021.