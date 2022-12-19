Argentina win incredible World Cup final in shootout

NEAT TURN
There was little hint of the drama to come as Argentina dominated the first hour, outrunning and outfighting a flat French team who looked to have no chance of becoming the first to retain the title since Brazil 60 years ago.
They went ahead when the recalled Di Maria beat Ousmane Dembele and was tripped for a penalty that Messi slotted in after 23 minutes.
One of the best goals to grace a final came after 36 minutes wheninstinctive passing by Nahuel Molina,Messi, Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister set up Di Maristo slide in the second.
France barely fired a shot in anger until the 80th minute when Nicolas Otamendi tripped Randal Kolo Muani and Mbappe, previously anonymous, expertly converted the penalty.
A minute later he swept in a brilliant equalising volley after combining cleverly with Marcus Thuram, stunning the massed Argentine fans watching their team concede two quick-fire goals for the third time in the tournament.
Argentina regrouped well, though, creating several chances, and regained the lead after a counter-attack when the tireless Lautaro Martinez smashed a shot that Hugo Lloris saved, only for Messi to pounce on the rebound with a rare right-footed finish, technology confirming the ball had crossed the line.
CALMLY DISPATCHED
The drama was not over, however, as Mbappe hammered a shot against Montiel's arm to win a penalty in the 117th minute, which he calmly dispatched for an amazing hat-trick and a tournament-leading eighth goal.
Kolo Muani still had a wonderful chance to snatch it in stoppage time for France, only to be brilliantly denied by the outstretched leg of Martinez when the winner of all late winners looked a certainty.
Mbappe and Messi both converted the opening spot-kicks of the shootout but they then had to stand back and let their team mates decide their destiny.
Argentina have now won six of their seven World Cup shootouts, including the quarter-final against the Netherlands a week ago when they also blew a 2-0 lead in the same Lusail Stadium.
France, the only team to have scored three goals in a final and lost, have tasted defeat in three of five shootouts, two of those losses coming in finals.
"We came back from the brink, that's what gives us so many regrets," said France coach Didier Deschamps. "We could have won it in the last minute (of extra time) but it was not meant to be."
Two hours after the game, thousands of Argentina fans, many in Number 10 Messi shirts, remained in the stadium as the players and their families posed for pictures on the pitch and went for a joyous lap of honour, parading the golden trophy they last had their hands on 36 years ago.