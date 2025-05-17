Title defender Bangladesh storm into final

Defending champions Bangladesh stormed into the final of SAFF U-19 Championship beating Nepal by 2-1 goals in the exciting first semifinal match held at Yupia-based Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Arunachal Pradesh, India on Friday.

Bangladesh will now play the final match against the second semi-final winners either India or Maldives. The final will be held on Sunday at the same venue.

After the barren first half, Bangladesh fought back strongly and scored two goals in a span of seven minutes. Ashiqur Rahman finally broke the deadlock for scoring the first goal for Bangladesh in the 74th minute as he sent the ball to the net with a brilliant header capitalizing on a corner from Nazmul Huda at left flank.