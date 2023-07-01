Bangladesh-Kuwait first half ends 0-0

Bangladesh’s dreams of a final’s berth in the SAFF Championship after 18 years is still very much alive halfway into their semifinal bout against Kuwait, as the match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India stands 0-0 at halftime on Saturday.

Bangladeshi players stepped up against Kuwait, who are 51 slots ahead of them in the FIFA rankings, in a first half where both sides had their fair share of chances to score but failed to draw first blood.