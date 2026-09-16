Messi set for Argentina farewell in Benin friendly

Lionel Messi was on Tuesday named in Argentina’s squad for a friendly against Benin on 6 October, a match that will serve as his farewell appearance after announcing his international retirement last month.

The 39-year-old said in August he was retiring from Argentina duty after a two-decade international career that included winning the 2022 World Cup and Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024.

“We made the decision to invite the best player in the world, the symbol of our national team, our captain, Lionel Andres Messi, so that he can have the farewell he truly deserves on October 6 here in Argentina,” said Argentine FA president Claudio Tapia.