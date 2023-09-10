No Messi, no problem as Miami win again

With Miami battling to rise from their pre-Messi position at the bottom of the Eastern Conference into the top nine, they know they have little room for error but their night began poorly.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender failed to hold on to a drive from Felipe Gutierrez and Daniel Salloi slotted home the loose ball.

Miami drew level though in the 25th minute through a Leonardo Campana penalty after the Ecuadorean forward was flattened by Kansas City keeper Tim Melia as they challenged for a high ball.