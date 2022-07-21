Bayern boss Nagelsmann says Barcelona transfer activity 'crazy'

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said it is "crazy" that Barcelona have been able to make multiple signings in the transfer window, including Robert Lewandowski from the Bundesliga champions.

Barcelona have struggled financially in recent seasons, but were able to seal the signature of two-time FIFA player of the year Lewandowski in a 45-million-euro ($46 million) deal.

The Catalan giants also signed Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds for a reported 55 million euros and have brought centre-back Andreas Christensen and former AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie to the Camp Nou on free transfers.

"They bought a lot of players, I don't know how," Nagelsmann told a press conference in Washington during his side's pre-season tour of the United States.