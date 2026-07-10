Spain vs Belgium: Full squads for today's World Cup quarter-final
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente made one change for Friday's World Cup quarter-final against Belgium, dropping Pedri to the bench for Fabian Ruiz, while Rudi Garcia recalled Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku in two Belgium changes.
Fabian joins Rodri and Dani Olmo in Spain's midfield, with Pedri surprisingly left out after the win over Portugal.
Spain's attack is unchanged, with Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal starting.
De Bruyne replaces Amadou Onana, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against the United States.
Jeremy Doku also starts for Belgium, with Dodi Lukebakio dropping to the bench.
Lineups:
Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal.
Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy; Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Nicolas Raski;, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku.