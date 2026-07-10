Spain vs Belgium: Full squads for today's World Cup quarter-final

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente made one change for Friday's World Cup quarter-final against Belgium, dropping Pedri to the bench for Fabian Ruiz, while Rudi Garcia recalled Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku in two Belgium changes.

Fabian joins Rodri and Dani Olmo in Spain's midfield, with Pedri surprisingly left out after the win over Portugal.

Spain's attack is unchanged, with Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal starting.