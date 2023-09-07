Messi, Haaland and Bonmati lead Ballon d'Or nominees

The Norway striker last week won the UEFA player of the year award for last season.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Haaland's City teammate Kevin De Bruyne also feature among the 30 nominees for the prize, the winner of which will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on October 30.

Benzema, who ended a 14-year spell at Real Madrid in June when he moved to Saudi club Al-Ittihad, is also nominated.

Bonmati, winner of the UEFA women's player award, appears the favourite to claim the Ballon d'Or after being the outstanding player as Spain lifted the World Cup in Sydney last month.

She also starred as Barcelona won the Champions League and will hope to succeed her club and international colleague Alexia Putellas, winner in the last two years.